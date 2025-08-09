SSMB29: Globe Trotter or Gen 63? Mahesh Babu starrer with Priyanka Chopra eyes unique title and sci-fi mythology storyline

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated to make an official announcement in November 2025. However, a new report reveals that the film might have a working title of Gen 63 instead of the previously believed Globe Trotter, with the protagonist being part of a revered lineage.

Is Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 titled Gen 63?

According to a report by Peeping Moon, the Mahesh Babu starrer directed by SS Rajamouli is speculated to have a working title of Gen 63. The name is suggested to signify that the protagonist belongs to the 63rd generation of a revered lineage.

Moreover, the film is said to draw inspiration from Ramayana, with overlapping elements of mythology and sci-fi. However, these are only speculations as of now and will only be confirmed after the makers give an official update in the coming months.

About SSMB29

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 50th birthday. As part of its celebrations, the makers of SSMB29 highlighted that the official reveal will be made in November 2025.

The team has promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ reveal, teasing a new look to be presented at the time.

Check out the official post:

More details about SSMB29

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is touted as a globe-trotting jungle adventure and is said to feature the superstar playing a rugged explorer similar to Indiana Jones, drawing inspiration from African tales. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made yet.

The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, it was speculated that the film would be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026.

However, the makers are said to have reconsidered their decision and will likely release it as a single venture, mostly in 2027.

With Mahesh Babu playing the lead role, the film will have Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan in key roles. Moreover, it has been reported that the superstar will have a massive solo dance number in the film.

