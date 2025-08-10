'I have a secret crush on Rajinikanth': Simran Bagga blushes as she sends best wishes to Coolie star

Megastar Rajinikanth, who is eagerly waiting for his upcoming film, Coolie, has been actively promoting the action thriller these days. Ahead of its big theatrical release, his Petta co-star Simran Bagga has extended best wishes for Coolie. Well, it was more than that. Bagga also recalled that the actress has a crush on Rajinikanth and that she would 'sit in one corner' to catch a glimpse of him.

Advertisement

Simran Bagga has a 'secret crush' on Rajinikanth?

During a media interaction reported by an X user, Simran Bagga recently expressed admiration for Rajinikanth, saying that she has a 'secret crush' on him. Bagga blushed and shared that the 74-year-old legendary actor is looking like fire in his upcoming release, Coolie.

Simran Bagga reveals she used to 'sit in one corner' to look at Rajinikanth

The Tourist Family star then extended best wishes to Rajinikanth for Coolie. The 49-year-old South actress also recalled an anecdote about the time when she would want to have a "sight" of him.

"I am really looking forward for Rajini sir's movie. I used to sit in one corner when nobody could notice me, where I could just have a sight of Rajini sir (sic)," Simran said while speaking to the reporters.

When Simran Bagga called her Petta co-star Rajinikanth 'humble and down-to-earth'

In an old interview with IANS in 2019, Simran Bagga had praised Rajinikanth while referring to him as a "simple, humble, and down-to-earth person". Calling the megastar her "superhero", the actress shared that he came before the concept of Iron Man and Spider-Man intercepted.

Advertisement

Bagga added that she was glad to have worked with him in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial, Petta. She has primarily worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The actress has also appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies over the years. Bagga was a part of R. Madhavan's 2022 film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Coming back to Coolie, the upcoming film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to be released in cinemas on August 14, 2025. The Tamil actioner stars Rajinikanth as the main lead alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will play a key role in the movie. Coolie will compete with War 2 at the box office.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Coolie scores insane results in North America premieres, Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film races towards USD 2 million in advance