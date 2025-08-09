Bobby Deol calls Thalapathy Vijay 'big star', reflects on working with him in last movie Jana Nayagan: 'People gather...'

Bobby Deol was recently featured in an interview with Faridoon Shahryar on YouTube. The Bollywood actor spoke about his upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Bobby Deol on working with Thalapathy Vijay

As Bobby Deol began discussing his experience in South Indian Cinema, the Animal star said, “I am doing a film with Vijay Thalapathy. It is gonna be released on Pongal. It’s his last film because he’s going to join politics, that is what he is saying.”

“He’s a massive star. I initially asked the team where we would be shooting. However, they told me we’ll mainly have to shoot within studios because if Thalapathy Vijay sir goes out, people gather around, and we won’t be able to work. He is that big of a star,” Deol added.

Bobby Deol on his previous South films with NBK and Suriya

In the same conversation, Bobby Deol recalled his experience working with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Suriya in earlier films. The actor said, “It was great working with Bala sir. He is a star of the masses, like that’s his title. Over there, everyone has something like this to their name. He is a great person to work with.”

“I did Kanguva, which did not do well. However, I always want to do a movie with Suriya… he is a great actor, but the script went wrong,” he added.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama directed by H Vinoth. The movie is rumored to feature Thalapathy Vijay as a former police officer.

With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol playing the co-leads, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in key roles.

The film is slated to release on January 9, 2026, and is being touted to be Vijay’s final movie before shifting focus to his political career. However, his co-star in the flick, Mamitha Baiju, recently revealed that the actor’s political future might depend on the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, set to take place in 2026.

