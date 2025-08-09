What irked Allu Arjun at Mumbai airport while leaving for Hyderabad? Actor's interaction with security grabs attention

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is one of the most loved superstars and has a huge, ardent fan following. After the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actor is now prepping for his next big project, AA22 x A6, with filmmaker Atlee. He has been residing in Mumbai for some time now to shoot the movie. Now, after finishing his Mumbai schedule, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport today while returning to Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun spotted at Mumbai airport

On August 9 morning, Allu Arjun was clicked at the Mumbai airport as he left for Hyderabad. The actor looked handsome in a white T-shirt and black bottom. He also sported a face mask and sunglasses. At the airport, the actor can be seen interacting with the staff at the verification desk. Allu Arjun appeared a little irked after he was asked to remove his mask and sunglasses for verification. The actor rushed inside the airport after the verification.

During his stay in Mumbai, the actor managed his personal and professional life very well. Despite being busy with work, he took some time out with his family for dinner. Allu Arjun was recently captured with his wife Sneha Reddy and children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha on August 8. The family went out for dinner and was seen as they left the restaurant.

Before this, AA and Sneha Reddy were seen exiting a building together, hand in hand and won the hearts of fans with their chemistry. For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad.

About Allu Arjun's upcoming project

Helmed by Atlee, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in AA22 x A6, a film touted to be of a "parallel universe" and will reportedly have heavy VFX elements. The film is set to have multiple female protagonists, including Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is planned as a Pan-World project. Apart from this, the superstar has many other projects in his pipeline.

