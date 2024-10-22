9 South Indian psychological thriller Movies on OTT: From Mohanlal's Drishyam to Manichithrathazhu

South Indian films have carved out a notable place in the world of cinema, both in India and internationally. The Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil film industries have all seen a meteoric rise in popularity among audiences. Recently, the fascination with South Indian psychological thrillers has surged, entertaining viewers with their suspenseful plots and gripping twists that keep them on the edge of their seats.

If you are also a fan of psychological thriller films then we must admit that you have great taste in Cinema. So, what are you waiting for? Delve right in to find the top 9 South Indian psychological thriller Movies to watch on OTT this coming weekend.

9 South Indian psychological thriller Movies on OTT

1. Drishyam (2013)

Language: Malayalam

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8/10

Talking about South Indian psychological thriller movies on OTT, we cannot miss Drishyam. The 2013 Mohanlal starrer was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The plot of Drishyam revolves around a happy family of four living a peaceful life. However, their life takes a complete turn when Georgekutty's (played by Mohanlal) family commits an accidental crime and he must keep it a secret to protect them.

The brilliant performances by Mohanlal, Meena, and Shajohn contributed to the film becoming a massive blockbuster. Following its success, Drishyam 2 was released in 2021. It is worth mentioning that the Hindi remakes of both parts were led by Ajay Devgn, which also became blockbusters. Undoubtedly, Drishyam is a must-watch South Indian psychological thriller.

2. Memories (2013)

Language: Malayalam

Where to Watch: Disney + Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Next up, we have yet another banger South Indian psychological thriller from the Malayalam industry. Memories, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, focuses on a police officer named Sam Alex who resorts to alcohol to deal with grief. His life changes when he is called to investigate a series of murders showing a similar pattern. Memories further delve into how Sam unveils the mystery of the murders.

Theatrically released in 2013, Memories has continued to remain one of the best Malayalam psycho-thriller movies of all time. Owing to its story, excellent cast, and gruesome plot, the film is often hailed as a cult favorite of the fans even today.

3. Evaru (2019)

Language: Telugu

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Adapted from the Spanish movie The Invisible Guest, Evaru is a Telugu must-watch South Indian psychological thriller that features Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The story is of a corrupt cop, Vikram Vasudev, who is trying to unravel what appears to be an open-and-shut case of a woman killing her rapist. The suspense in every scene will surely keep you glued to your seats. In the mood for some serious thrillers? You would definitely not want to miss Evaru.

4. Game Over (2019)

Language: Tamil and Telugu

Where to Watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Game Changer starring Taapsee Pannu is about a game designer named Swapna who is scared of darkness because of a horrifying incident in her past. The protagonist is shown to be suffering from PTSD and lives alone with her house help. The movie then explores how Swapna must fight with a serial killer who enters her house and makes her play a twisted survival game.

5. Manichithrathazhu (1993)

Language: Malayalam

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Here’s another film featuring Mohanlal, called Manichithrathazhu, which remains a timeless classic in the world of Malayalam psychological thrillers. Directed by Fazil, this movie draws inspiration from a tragic event that occurred in a family in central Travancore-Channar during the 19th century. Manichitrathazhu effectively delves into themes of mental health and trauma. You can stream Manichitrathazhu on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Visaranai (2015)

Language: Tamil

Where to Watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Imagine four laborers being tortured by the police to confess to a crime they have not committed. This is the basic plot of Vetrimaaran's film, Visaranai. The psychological thriller explores police brutality and corruption, which leads to innocent people suffering. Visaranai was widely appreciated by audiences and film critics. Catch this amazing film only on Netflix.

7. U Turn (2018)

Language: Tamil and Telugu

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Written and directed by Pawan Kumar, U Turn starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is about the deaths of motorists who break traffic rules at a flyover. The film then explores how a journalist and a police inspector try to solve the mystery surrounding the incidents. It is worth mentioning that the film is a remake of Pawan Kumar's Kannada film U Turn. The movie was also made in Hindi with Alaya F in the lead.

8. Puriyatha Puthir (2017)

Language: Tamil

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar's film Puriyatha Puthir focuses on a couple named Kathir and Meera. Their relationship goes for a toss when the former stars receive private videos of the latter from an anonymous blackmailer. What happens after that? Will they part ways? Will Kathir be able to reach the blackmailer?

9. Anniyan (2005)

Language: Tamil

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Last but not least, we have Chiyaan Vikram’s film Anniyan from 2005, which in a way changed the dynamics of the film industry on a huge scale. The movie is about Ramanujam, a lawyer during the day and a vigilante at night. The protagonist is seen suffering from multiple personality disorder. Anniyan was a blockbuster at the box office and received appreciation from all across the nation.

Go grab a hot cup of coffee and your favorite snacks and get started with binge-watching. Which one is your favorite South Indian psychological thriller movie on OTT? Do not forget to tell us in the comments.

