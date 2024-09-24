‘We have to reduce our salaries by 30-40%’: Vetrimaaran shares his thoughts on revival of theatrical business in India

Director Vetrimaaran was recently featured in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he shared his insights on the revival of theater businesses in India. According to the director, for the industry to thrive once again, filmmakers would need to reduce their own costs, including remuneration and budgets.

The director stated, “OTT platforms might be good paymasters, but they also create huge demands. I might as well go to my people and do a democratic business. For this, we all have to recalibrate and reduce our salaries by 30-40% at least, and try to make films within the budget. Then, I think we will see a significant boom in theatrical revenue.”

Speaking on the same topic, Vetrimaaran stated how OTT platforms are sticking to a singular approach when making films, often following popular trends. He also mentioned that these platforms impose their own censorship, creating limitations for films through sensitivity tests and other restrictions.

The director further added that OTT platforms are confining films to politically correct narratives, explaining that certain scenes are avoided for fear that they might offend specific religions or communities.

The roundtable interview by The Hollywood Reporter was hosted by Anupama Chopra and featured other filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Pa Ranjith, and Mahesh Narayanan.

In other news, Vetrimaaran recently made headlines after Jr NTR expressed his desire to work with him, even calling Vetrimaaran his favorite director in Tamil cinema. While promoting his film Devara in Chennai, Jr NTR was asked about the possibility of starring in a direct Tamil film.

In response, the actor revealed his eagerness to collaborate with Vetrimaaran, saying he would like to make the film in Tamil and later dub it into Telugu.

When asked to comment, Vetrimaaran confirmed that he had already narrated a story to Jr NTR. Additionally, the director is set to release his film Viduthalai Part 2, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, on December 20, 2024.

