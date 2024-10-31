Actor Bala celebrates first Diwali with third wife Kokila and his mother; shares VIDEO

Trigger: This article contains information regarding abuse and harassment.

Malayalam actor Bala has been in the headlines after he was arrested following his ex-wife Amritha Suressh’s complaint against him. However, the court granted conditional bail to Bala within hours of his arrest. The controversy was further amplified when the actor married his Chennai-based relative Kokila in an intimate ceremony. It is pertinent to mention that this wedding marks Bala’s third marriage. In the latest events, the actor has shared glimpses of his Diwali celebrations at home with his new wife and mother.

Taking it to his Facebook account, Bala shared the video and wrote, “On our first #thala diwali # wishing you all the Happiest Diwali with the Greatest Love, Our Family #diwali2024 .” Check out his Facebook post below!

In the video, we can see Bala’s mother feeding sweets to him and her daughter-in-law Kokila. Further, there is a series of pictures where the family of three poses together. Bala has also shared a selfie wherein he can be seen taking his new wife into his embrace.

For the unversed, Bala and Kokila tied the knot on October 23. The couple shares an age difference of 18 years, given Kokila is just 24 years old. In a recent press conference, Bala reacted to the criticism around her wedding and said, “My wife, let her be her. We will soon have a baby. We will have a good married life. I will live as a king and she as a queen. Everyone with me will be fine. If anyone feels jealous after seeing this, it’s their fault.”

In another statement right after his wedding, Bala confirmed this would be his last marriage. Moreover, reacting to the trolls, he said that his wife Kokila remains unaffected since most of the comments are written in Malayalam, a language his wife does not know.

As already known, Bala was married twice before marrying Kokila. His first marriage was with the singer Amrutha Suresh in 2010 and the couple share a daughter named Avantika. However, Amrutha and Bala divorced in 2019. Following his separation, he took the vows for the second time with Elizabeth Udayan, a doctor by profession. However, the duo started living separately by 2023.

Things took an ugly turn when Bala’s first ex-wife Amrutha Suressh filed a complaint against him. She accused him of harassing her and their daughter Avantika and defaming them on social media.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Actor Bala strongly REACTS against criticism for getting married a third time, claims this would be his last wedding