Actress Vijayalakshmi threatens to end her life against politician Seeman; says 'This is my last video’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Actress Vijayalakshi is quite a familiar face for the Tamil cinema audience, having portrayed characters like Vijay’s sister in the 2001 film Friends, or Narain’s mother in the 2011 film Thambikottai.

The actress found herself in the midst of a controversy in 2023, after she filed a complaint against the coordinator of the Naam Tamilar Party, Senthamizhan Seeman, claiming that he had cheated her by promising a marriage. On February 29th, Vijayalakshmi had shared a video from the terrace of her residence, where she requested Seeman to have a word with her. In the latest update, the actress shared a new video, where she threatened to end her life, following inaction by Seeman.

Vijayalakshmi says Seeman will be held responsible

Vijayalakshmi shared a video spanning 2 minutes and 45 seconds, where she recalled the entire incident. The actress said in the video that she had put out a video on February 29th, where she requested that Seeman have a word with her, however, even after 5 days, there was no response. She further added that one can imagine how emotionally hurt one has to be to send such a video from the terrace. The actress added:

“Even in such a case, if someone’s response is ‘it’s okay let her jump’ - I wish to tell everyone in Tamil Nadu today that I met Seeman for the first time during my sister’s issue. Seeman was unmarried then, and he stayed with me for three years promising to marry me, and ruined my life. He even secretly married me, not disclosing it to anyone, and destroyed my whole life. Later he abandoned me when he had some issue.’

Check out the video below:

The actress also added that even then Seeman didn’t give her peace, and spread false rumors and began to degrade her in front of anyone who approached her for work. However, when she started to retaliate, she mentioned that his political career was being affected, so he asked Madurai Selvam to act as a mediator, where he promised to give her a sum of 50000 per month. Vijayalakshmi also mentioned that Seeman continued to harass her, forcing her to lodge the complaint. The actress concluded by mentioning that this is the last video that she would be making, and threatened to take her own life in 2 days. She also mentioned that Seeman should be held responsible for the incident.

More about the incident

Seeman and Vijayalakshmi issue has been making headlines for quite some time now. The issue came to the forefront around 2011. As per reports, Vijayalakshmi had already filed a case in 2023 at the commissioner’s office in Chennai. The actress claims that Seeman told her he would take her as his wife again, and asked her to withdraw the case. However, she claims that the politician cheated and ruined her life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

