Ajith Kumar confesses his ‘unconditional love’ towards fans who turned up for his race in Dubai; clears the air on his upcoming releases

Ajith Kumar is all geared up for the 24H Dubai endurance race, taking place from January 11-12, 2025. As a team member and owner of Ajith Kumar Racing, the superstar was seen expressing his love for his fans, who turned up in huge numbers to see him on the tracks.

In a recent video from the 24H Dubai series, shared by Suresh Chandra, the actor was seen talking about his fans, pointing to them, and commenting, “You see these guys? I love them unconditionally.”

Talking more about the similarities between being an actor and a racer, Ajith added, “For me, it’s all the same. Acting and racing are very physically and emotionally demanding jobs—most jobs are. It’s just about how you compartmentalize and prioritize. I hate multitasking, so I wouldn’t do that. I’m just gonna try and focus on one activity at a time, and I feel that’s better.”

As the actor has already committed to the European racing season this year, he was asked whether it’s going to be a quiet year for him in cinemas. Affirming the same, Ajith Kumar highlighted how he has two releases scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

Explaining how he successfully completed his film projects on time, Ajith clarified that one of his movies would be released in January and the other in April or May.

While the actor is busy blazing down the racetracks, he will also be appearing in the movies Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly this year. The former, an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was initially slated for a Pongal release but was later postponed.

On the other hand, Ajith will also play the lead role in Good Bad Ugly , an action-comedy set to release on April 10, 2025.

