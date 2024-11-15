Allu Arjun cannot keep calm as he talks about Ranbir Kapoor on Unstoppable with NBK; Balakrishna wishes both stars do a multi-starrer

Allu Arjun is eagerly awaiting the release of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is slated to hit the screens on December 5, 2024. The actor was seen as a guest on Unstoppable with NBK. In his chat with Nandamuri Balakrishna, the actor was asked about his opinion on Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

In response, the actor said, “Across Bollywood, one of the finest actors. In this generation, he is a wow actor and my personal favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor.”

After hearing the high praise for Ranbir Kapoor by Allu Arjun, Nandamuri Balakrishna also expressed his wish that both actors should do a multi-starrer film together. The veteran star of Telugu cinema even humorously announced that both the actors should do a multi-starrer movie in six months' time.

Additionally, NBK also remarked that if no one wrote the story for their movie, he would do it himself. Also, he added that if no one is willing to direct it either, he will also do that.

Interestingly, during the last season of the Nandamuri Balakrishna show, Unstoppable with NBK, Ranbir Kapoor along with Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Before the release of Animal, the actors and director had shared a fun chat with Balakrishna having quite the blast.

Moving ahead, Allu Arjun is all set to appear soon in the Sukumar directorial movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel film which will feature the stylish actor as Pushpa Raj once again, dives deeper into its crime-filled world after the cliffhanger ending of the first part.

With Allu Arjun once again playing the lead role, the movie also has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their characters once again. Moreover, the film also has actors Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and many more in key supporting roles.

Additionally, the makers of the much-awaited movie are also conducting an across-the-country promotional event which will start in Patna on November 17, 2024. Furthermore, the makers of the film would also be unveiling the much-awaited trailer of the movie on the same date, kicking off the event.

