Allu Arjun expresses gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM, uncle Pawan Kalyan for assistance in securing G.O. for release of Pushpa 2; WATCH

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule recently hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. As the movie emerged as a massive success, the makers of the film organized a meeting to celebrate the same, where Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude toward the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In an excerpt from his speech, the actor shared heartfelt words of gratitude to the government for granting the Government Orders for the film. Additionally, the actor highlighted how Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had helped them with the GO. On a personal note, he said, “Kalyan Babai (uncle), thank you so much.”

See Allu Arjun’s speech from the Pushpa 2 success meet here:

Speaking at the Pushpa 2: The Rule success meet, Allu Arjun also addressed the recent tragedy that struck the Sandhya Theaters in Telangana. The actor expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.

For those unaware, a young woman, who had attended the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4 with her family, was caught in a commotion and stampede at the theater. Tragically, the woman lost her life, while her son was hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the chaos.

The heartbreaking incident has left everyone deeply troubled. In response, the makers of Pushpa 2, including Allu Arjun, have expressed their condolences and heartfelt sympathies. In a recent video message, the actor, often referred to as the "Icon Star," pledged to donate a sum of ₹25 lakhs to the victim’s family as a gesture of goodwill. Additionally, the team of Pushpa 2 has committed to covering the medical expenses of those affected.

Amid this tragedy, as the movie continues to achieve sensational success, Allu Arjun has also taken the opportunity to thank his audience and fans for their unwavering love and support for both him and the film.

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule narrates the story of Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler who rises to become the kingpin of a powerful smuggling syndicate. Serving as a sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise, the film also features Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role as one of the main antagonists.

