WATCH: Allu Arjun's fan cycles 1600 Km from Uttar Pradesh to meet him; breaks down in tears on seeing Pushpa actor

It is no surprise that Allu Arjun has millions of fans all across the globe. The actor has been ruling the Indian cinema with many iconic roles and blockbusters at the box office. Allu Arjun's die-hard fans never fail to celebrate the superstar for his brilliant onscreen performances. On a similar note, one of Allu Arjun’s fans did something unimaginable. A native of Uttar Pradesh named Mohit who had always dreamt of meeting his icon Allu Arjun cycled from UP to Hyderabad to meet the Pushpa actor.

The man shared the heartwarming incident through a social media post. He expressed his excitement on meeting Allu Arjun who he considers as his real hero. Further, Allu’s fan talked about how he felt emotional upon meeting the the actor. Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, another video of Allu Arjun’s meeting with his fan also surfaced online that has now gone viral. In the video, we can see that the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor patiently greeted his fan and was surprised to know that he had come all the way from Uttar Pradesh just to get a glimpse of him. Besides, Mohit also informs Allu Arjun that he had kept fast for the last two days in the hope of meeting him which stuns the superstar even more. Check out the viral video below!

Moreover, Allu Arjun makes his fan happy as he asks him to come if they go to Uttar Pradesh for the promotions of Pushpa 2 and tells Mohit not to go back by cycle as his team will arrange tickets for him. Mohit was even more delighted when he got a chance to click pictures with his favorite actor.

Undoubtedly, this gesture by Allu Arjun proves his status as a true superstar and solidifies his bond with his fans. With this recent incident, it is once again established that Allu Arjun has a loyal fan base not just in South India but all across the nation and the globe.

