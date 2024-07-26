Meet actor who made Telugu debut with Naga Chaitanya, appeared in major flops alongside top superstars, rumored to be unprofessional on sets and now co-starring Suriya

She is an Indian actress who has made a notable impact in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films. Her journey in the entertainment industry began with her participation in the Miss India 2009 pageant, where she received the Miss India Talented 2009 title despite not winning. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Oka Laila Kosam opposite Naga Chaitanya and has since established herself as a leading actress in Telugu cinema.

Although she faced setbacks in Bollywood, she continues to explore diverse roles across the Indian film industry. Yes, she is none other than Pooja Hegde.

Pooja Hegde's rise to stardom

Pooja Hegde made her Tamil film debut with Mugamoodi back in 2012. She later ventured into Telugu cinema with Oka Laila Kosam in 2014. Her performances quickly garnered attention, establishing her as a versatile actress across different languages. Recently, she was confirmed as the lead actress in Suriya’s 44th film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Pooja Hegde's consecutive flop films

Pooja Hegde has faced a series of box office flops in her recent filmography. Her last four films, including Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, the Telugu period drama Acharya, and the romantic drama Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, have not performed well. Despite these setbacks, her earlier successes in Tamil and Telugu cinema, such as Beast, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Maharshi, have helped her maintain a presence in the industry.

Pooja Hegde's previous controversy

Earlier reports suggested that Prabhas chose not to interact with Pooja Hegde due to her perceived arrogance and habitual tardiness on the set. In response, UV Creations dismissed these claims as unfounded, stating that the two actors hold a high level of respect and admiration for one another.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming films

Pooja Hegde is set to appear alongside Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film Deva. Additionally, she will star in the highly anticipated project tentatively named Suriya 44, in the lead role. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this film also includes notable actors such as Jayaram, Joju George, and Karunakaran in significant roles.

