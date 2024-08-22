Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan shares throwback picture with sister, pens ‘A cherished memory…’

Pawan Kalyan recently got nostalgic sharing a throwback picture of himself with his sister. Sharing the post on his official Instagram handle, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh can be seen reminiscing on a black and white picture holding hands with his sister.

Along with the post, the actor-politician also penned the caption, “A cherished memory with my sister, where we posed with the replicas of Bengal Tigers..”

Check out the post by Pawan Kalyan here:

Speaking about Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the actor had recently shared a loving post about his elder sibling, Megastar Chiranjeevi as well. The latter is celebrating his 69th birthday today. The deputy CM penned a special post for his brother and wished him well.

The actor wrote, “In my eyes, brother Chiranjeevi is a troublemaker. Loving wishes on the occasion of my brother's birthday. I know him for helping many in need. There are many cases of life donation to the sick. While the aid given to some is known to the outside world through the media, the aid to many others remains hidden.”

Speaking more about his brother’s moral strength and support, the actor wished his brother a healthy life.

See the official post here:

Talking more about the actor-politician’s cinematic work, Pawan Kalyan is all set to appear in the highly anticipated action movie, They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth. The gangster flick features the actor as someone who is set to make a return to the streets of Bombay in search of his rival.

Advertisement

The movie marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s first collaboration with the Power Star and also has an additional cast of actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, and more in prominent roles.

Pawan Kalyan is also joining hands with director Harish Shankar once again for their upcoming movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The action flick featured him as a police officer as the movie is the official remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s hit flick Theri.

Aside from these, he would also be seen playing the lead role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s Greatest Of All Time goes through clearance from the censor board, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shares update