Pawan Kalyan shares heartfelt letter for Chiranjeevi; Mahesh Babu and Nani also extend birthday wishes to 'megastar'

On Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday, his actor-turned-politician brother Pawan Kalyan wished the megastar. He expressed his affectionate sentiments towards his brother through a heartfelt letter. Check out Pawan Kalyan’s letter for Chiranjeevi below!

Wishing him on his special day, the actor and deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh described the megastar as a figure who has a generous spirit despite being considered a 'troubleshooter' by some.

Further, Pawan appreciated Chiranjeevi's commitment to helping the needy, noting that while some of his charitable deeds are highlighted in the media, many acts of his kindness still remain away from the limelight. ''He (Chiranjeevi) will go to any extent to support those who are in need," Pawan added.

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan spoke about the recent Assembly Elections and Chiranjeevi's support for his Janasena Party.

He said that his elder brother donated five crore rupees to the party. Pawan stated that his donation provided crucial moral and financial support that contributed immensely to their significant victory. "The moral strength and support given by him on that day were instrumental in our triumph," he added.

The Sardaar Gabbar Singh actor concluded by expressing his sincere wishes for Chiranjeevi's health and happiness and prayed for his wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also extended wishes to the birthday boy. Taking to his official Twitter account, he wrote, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu! Wishing you peace, great health, and continued success."

Moreover, Nani also wished Chiranjeevi and wrote, “Happy birthday to the Mutha mesthri of Telugu cinema. We all love you sir (Sic)@KChiruTweets"

Sharing old pictures of the superstar, Varun Tej penned an adorable wish. He wrote, “Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile, for being the shoulder to lean on, and for instilling in us the values of love. You’ve always been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for being you. Wish you a very happy birthday daddy.Love you.(sic)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Vishwambhara. Directed by Maliidi Vassish, the socio-fantasy film stars Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mrunal Thakur, Vennela Kishore, Kunal Kapoor, and Chiranjeevi.

Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani has given music for Vishwambhara. Due to extensive VFX work, the film's post-production is anticipated to be time-consuming. Vishwambhara is set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025.

