Vettaiyan: Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander join fans for first day first show of Rajinikanth starrer action drama in theaters

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Vettaiyan has finally hit the big screens today, October 10. Thalaivar's die-hard fans have been rushing to their nearest theaters since morning to catch the first day first show of the action drama. Not only fans, but celebrities including Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander also watched Vettaiyan with other moviegoers in Chennai.

Several videos have surfaced on social media platforms showing Dhanush and Anirudh arriving at a prominent theater in Chennai to watch Vettaiyan with fans. A few moments later, Rajinikanth's wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya, along with her sons, reached the venue to catch the first day first show of the movie.

In the theater, Anirudh also addressed the crowd and expressed gratitude to them for their constant support and love. Latha Rajinikanth also briefly interacted with the media and thanked them.

It is no big news that Dhanush is a huge fan of Thalaivar. He has always proved that he loves Rajinikanth and his work. In the morning, the Kubera actor gave a shout-out to the film and wrote, "#vettaiyan DAY! #superstar... Thalaivar dharisanam."

Vettaiyan is directed by Jai Bhim-fame director TJ Gnanavel. Apart from Rajinikanth, the star cast of the film includes Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and others.

In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop who constantly fights for justice, even if it means breaking the law, whereas Amitabh Bachchan is a senior lawyer and human rights activist who thinks that the law comes first. The central plot of Vettaiyan revolves around what makes Rajinikanth feel terrible enough to reinvestigate his own case and how this ties to a notorious corporate man played by Rana, who is responsible for ruining the lives of ordinary people.

