AR Rahman breaks silence on his separation news from ex-wife Saira coming under public scrutiny; ‘It’s a wonder I get...’

Music composer A.R. Rahman came under a lot of limelight after he announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. Soon after, he again made headlines when reports surfaced that he had fallen ill due to chest pain, and news broke that he had been hospitalized. Now, the music maestro has finally broken his silence on the matter.

In an interview with India Today, Rahman clarified his health issues and mentioned that it wasn’t very serious, as he had only suffered a gastric attack after fasting for a long time during the day.

He said, “I was fasting and had even turned vegetarian. I got a gastric attack and was in the hospital. The next thing I got to know was that they had sent out a press note, and it was all over. It was, however, nice to receive so many beautiful messages from people and realize that they do want me to live.”

Moving on, A.R. Rahman also addressed the news of his separation, which had attracted a lot of unnecessary gossip and scrutiny. Despite the couple requesting privacy, many untrue things were said about them, with some even suggesting improper reasons for their split.

In response, he acknowledged that the incessant scrutiny only showed how many people cared about him and regarded him as someone important. Rahman added that he felt almost like a superhero because of this.

In his words, “I’ve faced my ups and downs, and that’s the truth. Each one of us has a special quality—they are a superhero in their own home. But I was made a superhero by my fans. That’s why I have named my upcoming tour ‘Wonderment,’ because it’s a wonder that I receive so much love and blessings from people.”

For those unaware, Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, ended their 29-year marriage last year after announcing their mutual decision to go their separate ways. However, despite their choice, the former couple continues to maintain respect for one another and share an amicable bond.

