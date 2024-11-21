AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s lawyer admits their marriage had ‘ups and downs’; breaks silence on links with bassist Mohini Dey

Legendary music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their shocking separation after 29 years of marriage on Tuesday evening. Hours later, Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey also announced her separation. This led to internet join dots if there was any connection of both the announcements. However, Rahman and Banu’s legal representative has dismissed any connection.

In a recent conversation with Republic TV, divorce and family lawyer, Vandana Shah talked about her client AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu’s decision to get divorced. Upon being asked if their decision of separation was linked to Mohini Dey also ending her marriage, Shah clarified that there is no connection between them.

She said, “Not all all. There is no link at all. Saira and Mr Rahman made this decision on their own.” In addition to this, she further revealed that the final settlement by Banu has yet not been decided and assured that it is an "amicable" split.

Talking about the official statement that referred to the decision out of “pain and agony” in their relationship, the lawyer admitted that it was a “painful decision” for them both. She added, “When a marriage ends, it is a painful decision. No one is happy when a marriage ends. Divorce is not an occasion to be celebrated. Saira has been through her ups and downs in this marriage.”

During the conversation, Shah remained tight-lipped about the reason behind Rahman and Banu ending their marriage, as she said she was "not at liberty." Nevertheless, she mentioned while Rahman was a protective husband, Banu was a good wife and assured that they are both committed to having better lives or without each other.

Addressing their last appearance at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding, asked if the two were together for the sake of being public figures. She stated that both Rahman and Banu were genuine, and it was not a "marriage sham." Furthermore, she chose to not comment on any of the social media's reaction to the Oscar-award-winning composer using "#arsairabreakup” in his divorce announcement.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu married in 1995 and have three children together. Hours after announcing the separation, the music composer also took to his X at midnight and shared an emotional note announcing the decision.

