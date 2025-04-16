Ayyana Mane OTT release: Kushee Ravi’s spine-chilling Kannada thriller set in mysterious mansion; here’s where to watch it online

The seven-episode Kannada series Ayyana Mane takes audiences on a spine-chilling crime thriller journey, with elements of horror woven throughout. Directed by Ramesh Indira, the mysterious drama is now set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Ayyana Mane

Ayyana Mane is all set to stream on the digital space soon, with the series premiering on ZEE5 from April 25 onwards.

Announcing the release on X, the streaming platform wrote, “Will Pushpavati lead to the discovery of a series of deaths? Watch Kannada’s first original web series, Ayyana Mane, this April 25th on your ZEE5.”

Official trailer and plot of Ayyana Mane

The storyline of Ayyana Mane centers around a mysterious, old mansion plagued by a series of unexplainable incidents and sudden deaths, forming the crux of the narrative.

What intensifies the intrigue is the eerie history surrounding the mansion—no woman has ever survived within its walls.

However, things take a dramatic turn when the family’s new daughter-in-law, Jaji, enters the mansion and uncovers the grim stories of the women before her who mysteriously perished.

What follows is Jaji’s chilling quest to unravel the truth—whether it’s a generational curse haunting the mansion or something far more sinister lurking within.

Cast and crew of Ayyana Mane

Ayyana Mane stars Kushee Ravi, Akshya Nayak, Manasi Sudhir, Vijay Shobraj, and Ramesh Indira in key roles.

The series is directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruti Naidu.

