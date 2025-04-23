‘I didn’t want any birthday or catching up’: Nani on how Prabhas surprised him on his special day - EXCLUSIVE

Nani was recently roped in for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where the actor divulged information on his camaraderie with Prabhas. Recalling his 30th birthday, the Natural Star remembered how the actor cheered him up.

In his words, the HIT 3 actor said, “Meeting Prabhas on that day was a surprise thing for me. He came to wish me at my office, and it was a fun night. It was my 30th birthday, and two of my films had been released recently. One being Aaha Kalyanam and the other, Paisa. Both films weren’t doing well.”

Advertisement

“That year, I didn’t want any birthday or catching up. However, suddenly everyone, including Prabhas, turned up and made my day. Suddenly, I was also in a good mood. I had been stressing out till then, especially when both my films released in a short gap and both weren’t doing good”, added the HIT 3 actor.

When asked about whether he’d be interested in producing a movie with Prabhas as the lead someday, the actor wasn’t clear on whether it would happen, but expressed hope in it.

See the exclusive interview here:

Coming to Nani’s work front, the actor will soon be hitting the big screens with his movie, HIT: The Third Case. The upcoming film is an action thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie features Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a violent police officer who is assigned the case to nab a gang of serial killers responsible for several deaths.

Advertisement

HIT: The Third Case is slated to release on May 1, 2025, and would become the 3rd installment to the HIT franchise after the Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh starrers.

Apart from Nani, the movie will feature an ensemble cast of actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Nani would next be appearing in the film titled The Paradise which is helmed by Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nani on his upcoming films after HIT 3: “Film with Sujeeth after Paradise; In talks with Karthik Subbaraj”