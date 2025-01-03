Are Pawan Kalyan and Thalapathy Vijay attending Ram Charan-led Game Changer’s promotional events as chief guests?

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is all geared up for its release on January 10, 2025. As the movie is hitting the big screens for Sankranti this year, it is being reported that Pawan Kalyan and Thalapathy Vijay might make an appearance as chief guests for the film’s events.

According to a report by India Today, the makers of Game Changer are expected to conduct a promotional event in Mumbai on January 4, 2025. As the promotions progress in India, the team is expected to promote the film in Andhra Pradesh afterward. The event in AP is scheduled to take place at Rajahmundry, where Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is expected to make an attendance.

Similarly, the makers of Game Changer are likely to hold a large-scale event in Chennai. They have approached superstars like Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth for the occasion. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed by the makers.

Moving forward, Ram Charan and the team of Game Changer recently unveiled the trailer for the film at an event in Hyderabad. The launch event had visionary director SS Rajamouli as the special guest, lauding the trailer.

The movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, features the actor as an IAS officer. Taking on a usual trope in Shankar's directorial films, the movie depicts the honest officer’s battle against corruption within the political system and how he strives to conduct fair elections and enact justice.

Along with being a political action thriller, the movie dwells into becoming a father-son saga with the actor playing dual roles. The film also has Kiara Advani playing the romantic lead, marking her second collaboration with Ram Charan after 2019’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Advertisement

In addition to the leading actors, the film features an ensemble cast of actors in key roles, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Jayaram, and many more.

See Game Changer trailer:

Coming to Charan’s filmography, the RRR actor is currently in the works for his next film, tentatively called RC16. The sports drama flick directed by Buchi Babu Sana has Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and features Kannada’s Shiva Rajkumar in a key role.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant and actress Sakshi Agarwal enters wedlock with childhood friend Navneet at an intimate ceremony in Goa