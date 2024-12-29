Pawan Kalyan REACTS to fans chanting 'OG OG' slogans in public gatherings; releases statement

Pawan Kalyan recently addressed a press gathering in Andhra Pradesh. The event was proceeding smoothly until fans began chanting "OG OG" slogans while important issues were being discussed. The actor became enraged by the interruption and urged them to refrain from such behavior.

The makers of his film, OG, also released a public statement and stated that they are working tirelessly to bring the film to audiences. However, they urged fans to avoid chanting "OG OG" at Pawan Kalyan's political gatherings.

They explained the importance of respecting the context and not causing disruptions during such events. The team acknowledged Pawan Kalyan's hard work for the state's future as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. They called on fans to honor his position and responsibilities.

The makers requested patience for a few more days and expressed confidence that the 2025 festival season will be a glorious celebration for everyone.

A part of the statement read, "We feel lucky for the love and affection you are showing for OG movie. We are working continuously to bring you the movie. But when you go to Pawan Kalyan's political gatherings, it is not right to shout OG OG without looking at the time and context and disturb them."

Read the full statement below:

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan expressed disappointment with his fans during his visit to Kadapa. While he was speaking, fans interrupted him with loud chants of "OG OG." The slogans referred to his upcoming film with DVV Entertainment.

Annoyed by the disruption, Pawan Kalyan told his fans they were unaware of the right time for slogans and asked them to step aside.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has several films lined up, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. However, his political commitments have caused delays in these projects. Despite this, the makers are ensuring that his fans stay updated on the progress of the films.

