NTRNeel: Has SS Rajamouli accidentally revealed title of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film? WATCH viral video

SS Rajamouli has undeniably played a key role in bringing pan-Indian cinema to the forefront with films like Baahubali and RRR. As his movie RRR: Behind and Beyond gets ready for release in Japan, he visited the country to promote it and engage with fans. During an interaction, when asked about the upcoming Telugu films he's excited about, Rajamouli named three that he believes have the potential to push the Telugu film industry even further.

He mentioned Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s collaboration, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi as his top picks. However, what caught the attention of netizens was that he specifically referred to Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film, NTRNeel, by the title "Dragon." A video of SS Rajamouli confirming the film's title is now going viral across social media platforms.

All of these collaborations are generating massive anticipation due to the unique pairings and the potential to reach pan-Indian audiences. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film, speculated to be titled Dragon, is already in production and is expected to release next year. Similarly, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is also filming and will be released on March 27, 2026.

Spirit, featuring Prabhas as a police officer, is yet to begin filming. However, the film has created a lot of buzz, especially since it’s Sandeep Reddy Vanga's follow-up to the success of Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is set to return from Japan after promoting RRR: Behind and Beyond. He will continue shooting for SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the movie will release in Summer 2027 and the filming will continue until mid-2026.

In a new update, our sources revealed that SS Rajamouli has opted for a single-part instead of a two-part format. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

