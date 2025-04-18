Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi Twitter Review: Is Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanti’s cop drama a HIT or MISS? Read these 11 tweets to know

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi has been one of the most anticipated Telugu action thrillers, which made its way to the silver screen on April 18. The film’s premise surrounds the unique tale of a mother and son who bond in the most unimaginable circumstances. And now, as the film hit the big screens, audiences have flocked to the nearest theaters to watch the first-day first-show of the film and have left their reviews on X (Twitter).

Well, to begin with, a fair share of audiences have tagged the Kalyan Ram starrer as an average watch, which does not offer anything new to the plate and is instead a known story that has been repackaged.

Besides these, audiences have appreciated the background score of the film, which captivates everyone till the very end. There is a special mention of the interval scene of the film, which for many has been the USP of the Telugu thriller.

Some fans have tagged the film as a blockbuster, and the climax sequence has actually elevated the movie to a new height altogether. However, the storyline for some audiences has appeared to be loosely bound, leaving quite a lot of loopholes.

One audience member even compared Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi with Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage, which followed the same formula and concept. The camera work has been termed patchy, and the songs are underwhelming.

The emotional angle of the film has worked wonders for many viewers, and the mother-son bonding does indeed become a key player.

Check out the fan reactions here:

Coming back to the film, besides Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, it also stars Arjun Rampal, Saiee Manjrekar, BS Avinash, Srikanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, and more.

The Telugu actioner is directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and has been certified with a U/A rating by the CBFC.

