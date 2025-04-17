What is Ozempic and did Jr NTR use it for weight loss? Know the truth here

The internet went abuzz with gossip after a viral picture of Jr NTR’s recent appearance left everyone spellbound. The actor was seen flaunting a completely lean avatar during his Dubai vacation, raising concerns about his health among fans. In fact, many even speculated whether the RRR actor had undergone Ozempic treatment for the transformation.

Advertisement

However, these rumors are untrue. According to Hindustan Times, the actor’s team has officially confirmed that Jr NTR has not undergone any Ozempic treatment for his drastic physical transformation.

Jr NTR, on the contrary, has been healthy and has switched to a new diet for his upcoming film NTR31 with Prashanth Neel. The team added, “He is fine and has been following a new diet. He has been working on his next film with Prashanth Neel, and for his look in it, he has adopted a new fitness regime since February. The transformation is a result of that.”

What is Ozempic?

For the unversed, Ozempic (chemically known as Semaglutide) is an anti-diabetic medication primarily used for the effective treatment of type 2 diabetes.

It also serves as a long-term weight management solution and functions as an anti-obesity medication. When administered weekly, it helps lower blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion, which allows the body to maintain higher energy levels for a longer duration.

Advertisement

In other news, the Devara star was, until recently, busy with the schedules of his Bollywood debut film War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The high-octane actioner, expected to be a complete entertainer, is slated for release on August 14.

Following this, Tarak is set to resume shooting for the Prashanth Neel directorial on April 22, as confirmed by an official post from the film’s makers.

There has been strong buzz that the upcoming Telugu flick has locked in the title Dragon. However, this remains unconfirmed until the makers officially announce it. Nonetheless, there is palpable excitement among fans, who can’t wait to witness the spectacle unfold on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Who is TV host Priyanka Deshpande's second husband? Here's everything you need to know about DJ Vashi Sachi