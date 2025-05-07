Remember Anu from All We Imagine As Light? Meet actress Divya Prabha who is going to play Asif Ali's heroine in Sarkeet

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Today, we’re talking about an actress who broke several stereotypes with her role in All We Imagine As Light. Yes, she is none other than Divya Prabha. While she is widely known for playing Anu in the film, she’s now gearing up for another exciting project. Divya will be seen starring alongside Asif Ali in Sarkeet. With the film set to hit the big screens tomorrow, let’s get to know her a little better.

Who is Divya Prabha?

Divya Prabha is an Indian actress, mainly known for her work in Malayalam films. She gained recognition with her performances in Take Off and Thamaasha. Her breakthrough came in 2015 when she won the Kerala State Television Award for Best Second Actress for her role in Eswaran Sakshiyayi.

Divya made a significant mark in the international film scene with her role in Ariyippu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film was part of the international competition at the 75th Locarno Film Festival, where it earned a Golden Leopard nomination.

Her recent project, All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, has garnered immense attention. The film was selected for competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the Grand Prix. Divya’s performances continue to make her one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema.

Last year, Divya Prabha got embroiled in a controversy surrounding her intimate scenes from All We Imagine As Light. In an interview with Onmanorama, she shared that she anticipated such reactions but felt disappointed by the response from some in Kerala. While acknowledging support from many, particularly men, she criticized the double standards between international and local perceptions of similar roles.

Now, Divya Prabha is playing the female lead in the Malayalam film Sarkeet alongside Asif Ali. She will be seen portraying the mother of a hyperactive child.

All we know about Sarkeet

Sarkeet follows the story of Balu and Stephy, a couple juggling work, parenting their child with ADHD and maintaining their relationship. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a weary stranger crosses their path, triggering a powerful change in just one day.

The film stars Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Orhan Hyder, Deepak Parambol, and Swathi Das Prabhu in key roles. The movie is going to hit the big screens on May 8.

