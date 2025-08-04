71st National Awards EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wins a National Award Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Sachin Ravi EXCKUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Farhan Akhtar Son of Sardaar 2 takes on Saiyaara and Mahavatar Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office

Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss season 7 Malayalam? Meet 18 confirmed participants of Mohanlal’s show

Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam is back with its 7th season. We have curated the list of 18 final contestants from the show, check it out!

Prerna Verma
Written by Prerna Verma , Writer
Published on Aug 04, 2025 | 12:53 PM IST | 27K
Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss season 7 Malayalam? Meet 18 confirmed participants of Mohanlal’s show
Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 via Jio Malayalam/Instagram

We are sure that the Bigg Boss Malayalam fans are over the moon after the 7th season of the reality show premiered. Mohanlal has returned as the host for the 7th consecutive season, marking his long association with the show. He made a grand entry and gave a complete tour of the house. If you want to know the complete participants' list for this season, then keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

1. Anumol

The beautiful actor-anchor was among the contestants of Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam.


2. Aryan Kathuria

Aryan is a popular actor and cricketer who is known to be in films like 1983 and was also Dulquer Salmaan’s co-star.


3. Kalabhavan Sariga

She is a mimicry artist and comedian with strong stage appeal.


4. Akbar Khan

He is a singer and playback artist known for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam.


5. RJ Bincy

She is a popular radio jockey and TV anchor known for The Next Top Anchor.


6. Oneal Sabu

Oneal is a Lawyer-turned-food vlogger and is highly recognised for his culinary/social media content.


7. Binny Sebastian 

She is a medical doctor by degree but turned into an actress by profession and is known for her role in Geetha Govindam. 


8. Abhilash


9. Rena Fathima

She is a social media influencer focusing on fashion and travel. 


10. Munshi Renjith 

He is a veteran actor and comedian from the Munshi series. 

Advertisement


11. Gizele

Gizele was a former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant and is model by profession. 


12. Sarika K B 

She is a digital content creator and host of the Hot Seat interview series. 

 


13. Shanavas

He is a TV actor known for roles like Rudran and Indran.


14. Nevin

He is a fashion choreographer, stylist and entrepreneur. 


15. Noora & Adhila 

They are the first same-s*x couple on the show. 


16. Shaitya

She is an advocate and, content creator.


17. Renu

She is a YouTuber and the wife of the late comedian Kollam Sudhi.


18. Appani Sarath

Film actor best known for Angamaly Diaries.


ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra returns to India with daughter Malti Marie, takes her to Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 sets in Hyderabad

Credits: Hindustan Times
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles