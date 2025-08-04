Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss season 7 Malayalam? Meet 18 confirmed participants of Mohanlal’s show
Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam is back with its 7th season. We have curated the list of 18 final contestants from the show, check it out!
We are sure that the Bigg Boss Malayalam fans are over the moon after the 7th season of the reality show premiered. Mohanlal has returned as the host for the 7th consecutive season, marking his long association with the show. He made a grand entry and gave a complete tour of the house. If you want to know the complete participants' list for this season, then keep scrolling further.
1. Anumol
The beautiful actor-anchor was among the contestants of Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam.
2. Aryan Kathuria
Aryan is a popular actor and cricketer who is known to be in films like 1983 and was also Dulquer Salmaan’s co-star.
3. Kalabhavan Sariga
She is a mimicry artist and comedian with strong stage appeal.
4. Akbar Khan
He is a singer and playback artist known for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam.
5. RJ Bincy
She is a popular radio jockey and TV anchor known for The Next Top Anchor.
6. Oneal Sabu
Oneal is a Lawyer-turned-food vlogger and is highly recognised for his culinary/social media content.
7. Binny Sebastian
She is a medical doctor by degree but turned into an actress by profession and is known for her role in Geetha Govindam.
8. Abhilash
9. Rena Fathima
She is a social media influencer focusing on fashion and travel.
10. Munshi Renjith
He is a veteran actor and comedian from the Munshi series.
11. Gizele
Gizele was a former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant and is model by profession.
12. Sarika K B
She is a digital content creator and host of the Hot Seat interview series.
13. Shanavas
He is a TV actor known for roles like Rudran and Indran.
14. Nevin
He is a fashion choreographer, stylist and entrepreneur.
15. Noora & Adhila
They are the first same-s*x couple on the show.
16. Shaitya
She is an advocate and, content creator.
17. Renu
She is a YouTuber and the wife of the late comedian Kollam Sudhi.
18. Appani Sarath
Film actor best known for Angamaly Diaries.
