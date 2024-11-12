Bigg Boss Tamil 8 nominations: Who among 13 nominated contestants will exit Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show this week?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has successfully entered its sixth week after several twists and turns. After Sunita Gogoi's elimination in the weekend episode, viewers saw a shift in the dynamics. While tension looms in the house, let's take a look at the list of contestants who got nominated this time.

A total of 13 housemates got nominated this week, including Deepak, Shiva Kumarr, Raanav, Ranjith, Sathya, Jeffrey, Soundariya, Varshini, Tharshika, Manjari, Riya, Sachana, and Jacquline. Viewers were stunned to see that the wildcard entries were also on the radar of the existing contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house.

While Tharshika got nominated for the first time, Jacquline made it to the list for the sixth time. Meanwhile, out of six wildcard contestants, five are in the danger zone. This clearly depicts that the existing housemates want to vote them out of the reality TV show.

Soon after the nominations took place on Monday, netizens took to their social media handles to guess who would be evicted from the show. While some thought Raanav would be voted out, others expressed that Varshini and Shiva might get the least amount of votes from the viewers.

Meanwhile, Sunita Gogoi was eliminated from the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house last week. She became the fourth contestant to get evicted from the show after Ravindar, Arnav, and Dharsha Gupta.

Sunita's elimination left the viewers surprised, but she maintained her calm and bid farewell to the contestants with a warm smile. Vijay Sethupathi wished her well after she joined him on the stage and asked her to start a fresh life outside of the show.

After Sunita's eviction, 21 contestants are left in the house, which includes 15 old housemates and 6 wildcard entries.

As the contestants are trying to survive in the show by hook or by crook, who do you think will get eliminated from the house this week? Let us know.

