Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya Helen shares details of alleged perpetrator behind circulating her morphed videos

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya had earlier hit the headlines after her alleged intimate video went viral across social media platforms. However, the actress sought legal help and lodged a complaint against the individual responsible for leaking her "morphed" clips on the internet. According to a report by English Jagran, Oviya's manager revealed that the video was shared with the intention of tarnishing her goodwill.

The alleged accused person wanted to defame the actress and reportedly uploaded the video on social media platforms. As per the report, Oviya filed a complaint at the Thrissur police station and disclosed details about the perpetrator.

She revealed that her former friend, Thariq, had leaked the "morphed" video as a means to take revenge. The actress recounted how she had to distance herself from the accused person due to his behavior.

Oviya alleged that Thariq released the manipulated video in response to her decision. She also claimed that he has other morphed videos and images of women he is associated with, raising concerns about his unacceptable behavior.

Meanwhile, Oviya's manager had earlier talked to News 18 and clarified that it was not the actress in the leaked video. "It is a morphed video made by someone who wanted to tarnish the name of Oviya. She has taken the matter to the police commissioner and will take necessary legal action against the culprit," her manager said.

While Oviya has not yet issued a statement on the ongoing controversy, she once took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with her fingers crossed. However, after she posted the photo, one of the social media users asked her to upload the full video, to which the actress commented, "Next time, bro."

Oviya rose to fame after featuring in the Tamil film titled Kalavani. The movie was directed by Sarkunam. She also shared screen space with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kangaroo. Some of her best works include Vengai, Sevanu, and others.

