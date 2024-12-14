Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Is Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show set to see Sathya SK and Tharshika evicted in double elimination?

Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is reported to hold another double elimination as it enters its 10th week. The show had earlier conducted a double eviction last week, where Maharaja fame Sachana Nimidass and Ananthi were eliminated.

Now, it seems that the same is set to take place again, as Sathya SK and Tharshika are likely to be evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil house. As per a report by Filmibeat, the show is set to have another double elimination this week, with two out of the nine contestants who have been nominated walking out of the house.

However, as of now, this is not confirmed, with the latest episode set to take place on November 14, 2024. As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 eyes another elimination round this week, contestants Tharshika, Rayan, Sathya SK, Anshitha, VJ Vishal, Arun, Soundariya, Jacqueline, and Pavithra Janani are facing the threat of eviction.

According to a report by One India, Pavithra Janani is leading the voting trends and has apparently amassed the highest number of votes, saving herself from the fear of elimination this week. With Soundariya coming in close at second place, Jacqueline has managed to secure third place in this week’s vote count.

On the contrary, Tharshika is said to be at the rock bottom of the list with the least number of votes this week. With the contestant being the most likely one to get eliminated, contestants VJ Vishal, Sathya SK, Anshitha, and Rayan are edging close to the bottom of the list as well.

With reports of a double elimination doing the rounds, it seems that both Sathya SK and Tharshika might be the ones to walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week.

For those unaware, Tharshika is a daily soap actress and model known for her televised serials on Tamil channels. The actress also holds a significant following due to her social media presence. On the other hand, Sathya SK is an actor in Tamil soap operas, popular for the television series Kana Kaanum Kaalangal.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, featuring Vijay Sethupathi , is set to broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm. The show can also be streamed online via Disney+ Hotstar.

