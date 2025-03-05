Bromance Box Office: Mathew Thomas’ Adventure Comedy Scores BIG with Rs 13.5 Cr Worldwide on a small Budget

Mathew Thomas, one of Malayalam cinema’s most promising young stars, has delivered a surprise hit with his latest film Bromance. The adventure comedy, released on Valentine’s Day 2025, has emerged as a box office winner, collecting an impressive ₹13.5 crore worldwide, a phenomenal feat for a small-budget film.

At just 22, Mathew Thomas has steadily built a fanbase with his charming performances. After grabbing attention with a cameo in Premalu, and making his presence felt in Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, his Tamil outing, Mathew is now basking in the success of Bromance, where he finally takes center stage.

What is Bromance all about?

Bromance follows the story of Binto, a young man who embarks on a hilarious yet emotional adventure with his brother Shinto’s friends to track down the missing sibling. As their journey unfolds, the group stumbles upon unexpected twists, quirky discoveries, and moments filled with heart and humor.

Directed by Arun D Jose, the film features a talented supporting cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, and several fresh faces. This perfect blend of adventure and comedy struck a chord with the youth and family audiences alike, contributing significantly to its strong word-of-mouth publicity.

Valentine’s Day Release Pays Off

Releasing on February 14, Bromance tapped into the Valentine’s Day spirit, attracting both youngsters and couples who wanted something fun and lighthearted. Positive reviews from critics and enthusiastic social media chatter helped boost the film’s footfalls.

Box Office Breakdown

Out of the impressive ₹13.5 crore global haul, ₹8.75 crore came from Kerala alone, highlighting the film’s strong local connect. For a film made on a modest budget, this is an extraordinary achievement, proving that content-driven cinema can still win big.

Govind Vasantha’s Music – The Secret Weapon

Another major asset for Bromance was its soulful and peppy soundtrack, composed by Govind Vasantha. The songs and background score became instant hits, further boosting the film’s visibility and appeal.

With Bromance, Mathew Thomas has officially entered the young star league, and his fans are eagerly waiting to see what he does next. For now, Bromance stands tall as a small film with a big heart — and an even bigger box office success!