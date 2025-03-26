Anpodu Kanmani OTT release: When and where to watch Arjun Ashokan starrer Malayalam drama online

Anpodu Kanmani is a Malayalam drama that premiered in theaters on January 24 this year. Directed by Liju Thomaz, the movie received a positive response from the audience despite a limited theatrical release. Now, the Arjun Ashokan starrer has made its digital debut. If you missed it in cinemas, you can watch it on OTT.

When and where to watch Anpodu Kanmani

Anpodu Kanmani is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Movie buffs can now enjoy this Malayalam flick from the comfort of their homes.

Official trailer and plot of Anpodu Kanmani

The story revolves around Nakulan and Shalini, a newly married couple living in a traditional village. Their struggle to conceive a child becomes the central conflict. As time passes, Shalini's emotions shift from sadness to frustration and anger, affecting her relationships.

The film touches on societal views on infertility and its impact on family dynamics. Humor is present, especially through the use of Vadakara slang. The narrative concludes on an emotional and uplifting note. Arjun Ashokan plays Nakulan, delivering his dialogues in the north Kerala dialect.

Anagha Narayanan portrays Shalini, showcasing her emotional transformation. Maala Parvathy appears as the outspoken mother-in-law. Sreekanth Vettiyar has a brief but engaging role. Althaf Salim, Mridul Nair, and Navaz Vallikunu contribute with notable supporting performances.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Anpodu Kanmani

Anpodu Kanmani is a Malayalam film featuring Arjun Ashokan, Anagha Narayanan, Johny Antony, Navas Vallikkunnu, and Althaf Salim in key roles. The film is written by Aneesh Koduvally and directed by Liju Thomaz, and produced by Vipin Pavithran under the banner of Kreative Fish.

The cinematography is handled by Sarin Raveendran, with Sunil S Pillai taking charge of editing. Samuel Aby composed the music and background score, with lyrics penned by Manu Manjith.

Are you excited to watch Anpodu Kanmani on Amazon Prime Video? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming releases on OTT.