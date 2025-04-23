EXCLUSIVE: Nani on his chances of being part of cinematic universes, especially LCU: ‘I really like Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work…’

Nani is all set to hit the big screens this year on May 1 with his movie HIT: The Third Case. Ahead of its release, the actor was roped in for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he spilled the details on future possibilities of being part of cinematic universes like the LCU.

Talking about the same, Nani said, “Cinematic universes are interesting, especially influenced by Western films. Many talented filmmakers are coming forward with it, like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prasanth Varma. Anything which excites the audience to come to the theaters or excites them about the project itself is good for cinema.”

Continuing on the same, Nani was asked whether he’d like to be part of any such universes, to which he replied, “I am already part of a cop universe (HIT), so I wouldn’t probably be part of Rohit Shetty’s. However, I really like Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work; if something happens, it happens, and I’ll be very happy to be part of it.”

The actor added that if something falls into place in Hindi for him to work, he’s also open to doing that.

See the exclusive interview here:

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe, aka LCU, has been the talk of the town for quite a long time. Starting off the interconnected film universe with the Karthi starrer Kaithi, the movie has developed into multiple movies, including Vikram starring Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

With a few more films already rumored to be part of the universe’s future, it would be interesting to see which new characters and actors would become part of it.

Coming to Nani’s next movie, HIT: The Third Case is the 3rd installment in its universe, created and helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film features the tale of Arjun Sarkaar, a violent police officer who is assigned the case to nab a gang of serial killers responsible for several deaths.

Apart from Nani, the movie features actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, the Natural Star will subsequently appear in The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela.

