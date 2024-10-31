Brother Movie Review: Jayam Ravi's old-school comedy-drama makes you suffer with its outdated narration and screenplay

Brother, starring Jayam Ravi, has finally hit the theaters this year for Diwali, with a release date of October 31, 2024. The film tells the story of Karthik, a law college dropout who stands up against injustice and questions those in power.

Frustrated by his behavior, his elder sister decides to take him to her in-laws' house in hopes of changing him. The remainder of the movie focuses on whether Karthik can alter his ways and meet the expectations of those around him.

In addition to Jayam Ravi, the cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, and others in significant roles.

The Plot:

Brother, starring Jayam Ravi in the lead, focuses on the life of a young man named Karthik. From an early age, the man questions anything and everything that happens around him, striving for justice. Keeping his character in mind, the man is even enrolled to study as a lawyer but is also made to drop out due to his nature.

Karthik leads a carefree existence as life continues, constantly questioning injustices while living with his mother and father in Chennai. However, one of his antics results in his father suffering a heart attack. Consequently, his elder sister decides to take him to her in-laws' house in hopes of reforming him.

Despite this move, Karthik causes more problems at his sister's house, leading to a series of wild events that set the stage for the rest of the movie. If you’re considering watching the Jayam Ravi starrer in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review to help you decide whether it’s worth seeing on the big screen.

The Good:

The movie Brother, starring Jayam Ravi, is a caricaturish tale of comedy and drama inside a family. The actor plays the role of a carefree adult who does not think about his actions, and this shines through him, offering a sense of solace in his experience.

The movie’s storyline provides a breezy and enjoyable experience, making us chuckle at various moments. Additionally, the film is set against the picturesque landscapes of Ooty in the Nilgiris, offering a serene escape through its visuals.

On the technical side, the film features one of the best compositions by Harris Jayaraj in recent times. His songs, which include a love track and a wedding song, stand out as reminiscent of his earlier work; however, the choreography could be more impressive.

The Bad:

The Jayam Ravi-starrer suffers significantly from an outdated script and a traditional narrative style. While this old-school approach to a simple story might have been successful in Tamil cinema in the 1990s or early 2000s, it now needs to be updated and revised.

The film fails to capture the essence of nostalgia or incorporate relevant pop culture references, which detracts from its execution and makes viewers question why they are watching it. Although a few minor moments elicit laughter, the film ultimately lacks humor, and the accompanying melodrama fails to resonate with the audience.

From a writing perspective, the movie lacks a compelling character arc, and the one presented fails to evoke an emotional response, feeling somewhat juvenile in its execution. To summarize, the writing of the film can be described as “uncreative” or simply “cringe-worthy.”

Furthermore, none of the characters are developed naturally, and a romantic subplot emerges abruptly without any proper buildup or context.

The Performance:

Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Bhumika Chawla are the leading actors in the movie, playing key roles, but out of the 3, only Bhumika offered some grounds for her portrayal. While Jayam Ravi breezed through the same as with any comedy films he’s done before, Priyanka yet again became a scarecrow that just appeared in and out of the frame, for whatever reason.

In his egotistical supporting character, Rao Ramesh and MS Bhaskar give us a small cameo appearance; it would be fair to say that they were saving graces in a sinking ship.

Watch the trailer for Brother here:

The Verdict:

Brother is a formulaic comedy movie that provides little entertainment. If you're looking for a Diwali film that offers light laughs to enjoy with your family, you might consider watching it. Otherwise, it’s probably best to skip it.

