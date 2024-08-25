Buddy OTT release date: Allu Sirish's fantasy action film to make Netflix debut on THIS day

Allu Sirish starrer Buddy is all set to make its digital debut this month. The film directed by Sam Anton released in theaters on August 2. However, the film opened to a dismal start at the box office and failed to impress the audience. Now, the digital rights of the film have been bagged by Netflix.

Netflix India South shared a poster of the Allu Sirish starrer and announced that the film will land on their OTT platform on August 30. The film will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. They captioned the post, "Edhuru thirigina simhani, puli ni, chiruthani choosuntaru, anyayam pai thiragabadda oka teddy bear ni choosara? Ippudu choostharu. #Buddy is coming to Netflix on 30 August in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada! #BuddyOnNetflix."

Allu Sirish played the lead role of Aditya Ram in Buddy. On the other hand, Gayatri Bhardwaj portrayed the role of Pallavi, an air traffic controller in the film. In the film, Pallavi goes into a coma after suffering from a major accident. Following that, a doctor along with his team plans to sell her organs to a trafficking racket in Hong Kong.

However, her soul enters a teddy bear named Buddy. This character becomes a pivotal part of the film's overall narrative. Now, Aditya Ram encounters Buddy and together they embark on a mission to rescue Pallavi from the miscreants.

The storyline of the film did not sit well with the audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, this film is an adaptation of the Tamil film titled Teddy.

Apart from Buddy, Allu Sirish has appeared in a couple of films over the past few years. He featured in films like Urvasivo Rakshasivo, Kotha Janta, Gouravam, Srirastu Subhamastu, and Okka Kshanam.

He is the brother of renowned actor Allu Arjun, who on the other hand is all set for the release of his upcoming film Pushpa 2.

