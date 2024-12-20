BUZZ: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar likely to go on floors from March 2025

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his next film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, slated for a 2025 release. Meanwhile, he is expected to begin shooting for Jailer 2 in March next year.

According to industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar movie will go on floors early next year. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer marks the second collaboration between the superstar and the director.

The buzz around the sequel has been building for a while, with an official update expected soon. The first installment, titled Jailer, showcased Rajinikanth as a retired police officer living a quiet life.

However, his world is turned upside down when his police officer son is kidnapped and presumed dead, pushing him into a spree of vengeance against those he suspects. The film, while rooted in a tale of revenge, gradually transitions into a heist narrative, also delving into the retired policeman's earlier days.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer featured an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. The film also included cameo appearances by stars like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The action drama showcased him as an IPS officer known for his encounter specialist reputation. However, his life takes a dark turn when he wrongfully kills a suspect, leading him into a quest to uncover the true culprits and sparking a profound internal conflict.

With Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and several others in significant roles.

Currently, Rajinikanth is filming Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and more.

