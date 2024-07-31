Chiranjeevi gets criticized for pushing away airport staffer trying to click selfie with him; check VIRAL VIDEO

After a few incidents involving actors Nagarjuna and Dhanush, a recent video of Chiranjeevi at the airport is under scrutiny. The footage shows the actor allegedly pushing aside a fan who attempted to take a selfie with him. While some of Chiranjeevi's supporters defended his actions, several others have criticized him for being rude to the staff member.

Chiranjeevi pushes his fan at airport!

In a widely circulated video, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are seen exiting a lift at the airport, accompanied by ground staff. An IndiGo Airlines employee approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie, but his request is initially overlooked. When the employee continues to persist and obstructs the actor's path, Chiranjeevi pushes him aside and proceeds on his way. The video has sparked considerable debate, with some viewers criticizing Chiranjeevi for his behavior, while others have defended him.

When Nagarjuna and Dhanush were criticized for pushing their fans

This isn’t the first time celebrities have faced backlash for disregarding or, in some cases, pushing fans aside at airports. Previously, a video surfaced showing Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan trying to click a selfie with him, leading to criticism of the actor.

Nagarjuna later apologized, stating that he had not witnessed the incident at the airport. He subsequently met with the fan and took a selfie with him, acknowledging that the situation was his responsibility. Similarly, a video captured Dhanush's bodyguard pushing a fan while the actor was filming for Kubera at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. However, Dhanush has yet to address the controversy surrounding the incident.

Chiranjeevi's work front

Chiranjeevi is preparing for the release of his forthcoming film, Vishwambhara, which is slated for a January 10, 2025 release. Trisha Krishnan will star as the female lead in the movie.

In other news, Chiranjeevi and his family recently traveled to Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Accompanying him were his son Ram Charan, wife Upasana, and their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The actor's wife Surekha was also in attendance at the event.

