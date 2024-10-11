Chuttamalle BTS Videos: Janhvi Kapoor shares fun and stunning moments from Thailand's water dance shoot for Jr NTR starrer Devara

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of Devara, shared some fun behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the Jr NTR starrer. In the clips, the actress can be seen shooting for the hit track Chuttamalle alongside her team in Thailand. She further reveals feeling scared to go inside the water as it is infested by jellyfish.

Janhvi Kapoor says in the BTS video that she has nothing but a silk saree to protect her from jellyfish inside the water. The actress also shows a warning sign that reads "Beware of the jellyfish." She also reveals walking on steep rocks to reach the shoot location in broad daylight.

Nonetheless, Janhvi enjoys her time on the sets of the film and also gives a shout-out to her team for making sure everything goes right during the shoot. Dressed in Thangam's attire, the actress nails her shot in the Thailand waters and her performance is met with loud cheers.

Sharing the fun clip, she captions the post, "Too late for some #Chuttamale BTS? I think not."

Take a look at the video below:

Despite setbacks, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film is attempting to retain momentum at the box office. This pan-India film was released on September 27 and is accessible in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Devara is directed by none other than Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Murali Sharma, Shine Tom Chacko and Prakash Raj, amongst others in prominent roles.

Set in a coastal region during the post-independence era, Devara follows the life of Vara who is determined to carry out his father's last wish: to eliminate smuggling in their area. To accomplish this, he pretends to be weak and fabricates evidence that his father is still alive.

While Jr NTR plays the protagonist, Saif Ali Khan essays the character of the antagonist in Devara. The film has so far crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India and might end its global collection at nearly Rs 400 crore.

