D55: Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy opens up on next with Dhanush, says movie will feature tale of ‘unsung heroes’

Dhanush is completely occupied with his acting and directorial ventures, with several films lined up. The actor is next set to appear in the lead role for Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming flick. The filmmaker recently shared details about the project in an interview.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the director explained how his recent venture, Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, and the tentatively titled D55 are distinct from one another. He said, “My next is with Dhanush sir. My previous film was about a hero—I mean, he was a gallantry award recipient—but the next one will be about many unsung heroes. They are the people who blend into society, and the protagonist will represent them.”

The project's announcement was earlier made by Dhanush via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In a picture posted from the puja ceremony of the movie, the actor expressed his excitement about joining hands with director Rajkumar for this venture.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy has been receiving great acclaim recently for his film Amaran , starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The movie, which told the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a martyred officer of the Indian Army, recounted his journey serving his country and examined the impact it had on his personal life as well.

The movie was one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema this year, earning widespread acclaim from critics. Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film also featured actors Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, we had exclusively reported that director Rajkumar Periasamy is set to direct a movie in Bollywood soon, marking his debut in the Hindi film industry. According to a source close to the development, producer Bhushan Kumar was impressed by the conviction and storytelling of Rajkumar Periasamy, which led to discussions about a couple of ideas, ultimately resulting in the director being chosen to helm a Bollywood project.

On the other hand, Dhanush is gearing up for his next theatrical venture titled Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

