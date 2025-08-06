Dhanush posts for the first time on social media after Mrunal Thakur dating rumors heat up

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are reportedly dating, sparking considerable buzz. While the couple hasn’t made it official, the Kuberaa actor made his first post on social media.

Dhanush shares 1st post amid dating rumors with Mrunal Thakur

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhanush reposted a story shared by GV Prakash Kumar. The post marked the milestone of the Idly Kadai song 'Enna Sugam' crossing 10 million views on YouTube.

See the post here:

For those unaware, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are rumored to be dating each other. As per a report by News18, sources claim that the actors are in the early stages of seeing each other.

While they are dating, Dhanush and Mrunal are keeping it private for now. However, as reports are heating up, the actress recently started following Dhanush’s sisters on social media.

Dhanush’s personal life

Dhanush, whose real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, was born on July 28, 1983. The 42-year-old actor is the son of former director-producer Kasthuri Raja and his wife Vijayalakshmi.

Previously, the Raayan star was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. They tied the knot on November 18, 2004, and share two children - Yatra and Linga.

However, after nearly 2 decades of marriage, the couple went their separate ways and finally ended their relationship in 2024.

Dhanush’s professional front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role for the film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The drama flick featured him in the role of a beggar, with actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many more in key roles.

The actor will next appear in the drama flick Idly Kadai, directed by Dhanush himself. The upcoming movie is slated to release on October 1, 2025, with Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran playing key roles.

Ahead of the film hitting big screens, the makers unveiled the first single Enna Sugam, composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Watch the song Enna Sugam here:

The Captain Miller star is currently involved in the shoot of his next Tamil movie, tentatively titled D54. The cinematic venture is helmed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja with actors Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and more in pivotal roles.

