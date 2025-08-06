What is Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s age difference? Know more about them, what their zodiac signs are

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are making headlines after reports of dating each other. As sources close to them confirm this, do you know their age difference?

What is Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s age difference?

Dhanush was born on July 28, 1983, making him 42 years old in 2025. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur was born on August 1, 1993, making her 33 years old. This makes the couple’s age difference 9 years.

What are Mrunal and Dhanush’s zodiac signs?

As both Dhanush and Mrunal share birthdays just a few days apart, both actors share the same zodiac sign. Both of them are a Leo!

Did Mrunal Thakur meet Dhanush’s sisters?

As reported by ETimes, Mrunal Thakur recently followed Dhanush’s sisters - Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram. Both his sisters have seemingly followed her back.

While an official confirmation about Dhanush and Mrunal's dating hasn’t been made, a source from News18 made it clear they are indeed dating. However, it is relatively new and keep it low-key for the time.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s previous relationships

According to The Free Press Journal, Mrunal Thakur was previously in a relationship with writer Sharad Tripathi. Both he and the Son of Sardaar 2 actress participated in Nach Baliya Season 7 together, but eventually broke up.

On the other hand, Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The couple had tied the knot on November 8, 2004. After nearly 18 years of marriage, the Captain Miller actor and Aishwaryaa announced their separation in 2022.

On November 27, 2024, the couple finalized their divorce, putting an end to their marriage. Dhanush has two kids as well, namely Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role for the film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The drama flick featured him as a beggar with actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many more in key roles.

Now, the actor is filming for the tentatively titled D54, helmed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja. Moreover, he will appear alongside Kriti Sanon in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur will appear in South movies like Dacoit: A Love Story and AA22xA6, co-starring with Allu Arjun.

