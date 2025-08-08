WATCH: Mrunal Thakur can't stop blushing as she vibes to Dhanush’s Enna Sugam from Idli Kadai

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been making headlines ever since reports of the two in a romantic relationship started making rounds. Now, the Sita Ramam actress is winning over the internet as she was seen singing along to a song from Dhanush’s upcoming film Idli Kadai.

Mrunal Thakur vibes to Enna Sugam from Idli Kadai

Advertisement

In the video shared by Mrunal Thakur on social media, the actress is seen vibing to the melodious track Enna Sugam. As the video went viral, viewers could see how the Hi Nanna star couldn’t stop blushing while singing the lyrics.

Check out the post by Mrunal Thakur

The song Enna Sugam is composed by GV Prakash Kumar from the upcoming flick Idli Kadai. The track, penned by Dhanush himself, has Shwetha Mohan singing alongside him.

Watch the song Enna Sugam here:

Talking about the Idli Kadai, the upcoming Tamil-language flick is directed by Dhanush, marking his 4th directorial after Pa Paandi, Raayan, and NEEK. The flick is touted to be a drama venture and is slated to release on October 1, 2025.

Moreover, the movie has several actors like Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, Rajkiran, and many more in key roles.

Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating each other?

Advertisement

For those unaware, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are rumored to be dating each other. As per a report by News18, sources claim that the actors are in the early stages of seeing each other but would like to keep it private for the time being.

While they are dating, Dhanush and Mrunal are keeping it private for now. However, as reports are heating up, the actress recently started following Dhanush’s sisters on social media.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role for the film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The drama flick featured him in the role of a beggar, with actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many more in key roles.

With Idli Kadai in his release lineup, the actor has wrapped the shoot for Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. Furthermore, he is filming for the tentatively titled D54, co-starring with Mamitha Baiju.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur will appear in South movies like Dacoit: A Love Story and AA22xA6, co-starring with Allu Arjun.

ALSO READ: Inside Jr NTR's Rs 25 crore Duplex House in Jubilee Hills: Newly-designed home that comes with modern aesthetics