Shruti Haasan walked out of Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit due to ‘over-involvement’ of a co-actor in film; REPORT

Shruti Haasan was recently replaced by actress Mrunal Thakur in the film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh. While there has been a lot of speculation about why the actress was replaced, it seems that it may have been due to issues with her co-actor in the film.

According to a report by India Today, the actress did not walk out of the project because of scheduling conflicts with her other films but rather because of the excessive involvement of her co-actor in the film. In the report, a source stated, “The other actor was getting too involved in the script. Shruti , even though interested in showcasing a new side of her acting, wasn't comfortable with the over-involvement of the co-star.”

This reportedly led the actress to back out of the project, despite having shot the teaser for the film and announced the commencement of its shoot. Additionally, the report mentioned that, along with her co-actor’s over-involvement, the constant rescheduling of the film’s shoot made it uncomfortable for her to continue working on the project. All these reasons combined led her to walk out of the film.

See the shooting announcement teaser of Dacoit feat Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan here:

After Shruti Haasan was speculated to have walked out of the project, it was officially announced that Mrunal Thakur would be taking on the lead role in the film. The movie is described as an action drama centered around two former lovers who reunite for a series of robberies that ultimately change their lives.

The official announcement of Mrunal’s casting in the lead role was made on December 17, 2024, coinciding with Adivi Sesh’s birthday.

See the official post here:

Moving ahead, Shruti Haasan is currently working on the movie Coolie , starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller, which is expected to showcase Rajinikanth in an action-packed avatar, also features prominent stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in lead roles.

The film is slated for release in May 2025. Additionally, it has been revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

