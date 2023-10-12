Is Varun Tej on his bachelor trip ahead of wedding with Lavanya Tripathi?

Varun Tej is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Tollywood at present. The actor got engaged this June and is all set to get married to actress Lavanya Tripathi in November. In fact, megastar Chiranjeevi had recently hosted a pre-wedding party for the couple as well.

Varun Tej flaunts an all-white look in new photos from his vacation

Undoubtedly, the Konidela household is high on the festive spirit right now. The actor is currently on vacation in Ibiza, Spain. Rumors suggest that Varun Tej is having his bachelor trip on the island. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

In the latest update, Varun Tej has turned to social media to share pictures from his vacation. He was seen sporting a casual all-white look, with an off-white printed shirt which he coupled with a pair of white pants and white slides. Additionally, the actor was also seen donning a pair of shades, while posing with the blue Mediterranean sea, highlighted by the warm sunlight behind him. He shared the photos on Instagram, with the caption: “The blues of Ibiza”

Check out the post below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who got betrothed on June 9, are all set to tie the knot in November. It was recently revealed by Upasana Konidela that the wedding would be taking place in Tuscany, Italy. It is also reported that the guest list for the wedding would only feature fifty people, as Varun Tej is a private person, and wants to spend the special occasion with his family and friends. It is also understood that there would be a grand reception held later on, where friends from the industry, politicians, and other well-known people from Hyderabad would be invited.

Varun Tej on the professional front

Varun Tej was last seen in the action-thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna, helmed by Praveen Sattaru, alongside Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, and many more. The Kanche actor will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film also features Manushi Chhillar in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Upasana Konidela spills the beans on the marriage destination