EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding festivities to kickstart with grand and glitzy cocktail night

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the pre-wedding festivities of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will kickstart with a grand and glitzy cocktail night. "The couple will be hosting a cocktail party in the picturesque region of Tuscany, Italy on October 30th, marking the first event of their wedding," reveals a source.

With all eyes on this high-profile event, we also heard that renowned designers are working tirelessly to craft the most exquisite ensembles for the bride, groom, and other family members. "Cocktail night will be a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts amidst the soiree that will be a perfect blend of elegance, romance, and fine Italian charm followed by mehendi and haldi night on October 31st," confirms the source. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi like to keep things low-key and hence, from decor to their choice of clothes, everything will be minimal yet elegant.

Cousins, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, and other family members are set to attend the wedding of Varun Tej in Italy. Ram Charan and Upasana have already reached Tuscany and are enjoying their trip with daughter Klin Kaara ahead of the family wedding.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pre-wedding party photos

Bride Lavanya Tripathi and groom Varun Tej, along with family members are set to fly to Italy on Friday. Earlier today, they were spotted at Manish Malhotra's studio in Hyderabad for final fittings. According to our sources, designer Manish Malhotra made a trip to Hyderabad from Mumbai only for Varun and Lavanya's final fittings. This goes to show the importance of the occasion and the efforts being put in to make it a grand and memorable event for the couple.

To note, two pre-wedding parties for Varun Tej and Lavanya were hosted by Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi. Both parties were nothing but a celebration of love and union in the presence of family members. Ram Charan gave it a miss as he was busy shooting for Shankar's Game Changer.

Varun Tej and Lavanya are prepared to begin their lives together in love and union as they plan to get married on November 1. Their wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of their family members in Tuscany, Italy. Soon after the wedding, Varun will return to India and gear up for the release of his much-awaited Pan-India project, Operation Valentine.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi visit Manish Malhotra's studio for final fittings ahead of their Tuscany wedding; VIDEO