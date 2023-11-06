EXCLUSIVE: Lavanya Tripathi initially ‘wanted to go red’ with her wedding makeup, artist Sandy reveals

On November 1, 2023, amidst the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany, the stunning Lavanya Tripathi and dashing Varun Tej exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their enchanting journey together.

Renowned celebrity makeup artist, Sandeep Molugu, played a pivotal role in crafting Lavanya Tripathi's resplendent bridal look. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sandeep the celebrity make-up artist revealed, "It's good to be a part of their journey. First the engagement and now the wedding. I was very excited about this wedding, especially getting the bride, the actress ready for her wedding."

"She chose me for her wedding makeup because we have worked before during the engagement and there was comfort and trust. Of course, she believes in me and she trusts me that I do an amazing job with the brides," he added.

Make-up artist Sandeep spills the beans about Lavanaya Tripathi’s bridal makeup

"We discussed the looks and initially it was gonna be all reds. In the beginning, she wanted to go red, red lips with no eyes and stuff. It's daytime and red stands out brighter. So since she's already wearing a red saree, that's when I thought, let's do smokey eyes and nude lips for the saree to stand out. It really, felt like she always wanted to have like a red, red color alpha on her big day," Sandeep shared.

The Maestro Behind Varun and Lavanya's Wedding Attire

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's choice for their wedding outfits became clear by the celebrated designer, Manish Malhotra. The custom-designed outfits chosen by the couple reflect their individual styles and preferences, highlighting the significance of their special day.

Varun Tej looked dapper in an embroidered golden sherwani and matching shawl. Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi looked stunning in a traditional crimson red wedding saree. Her bridal outfit was enhanced with fine gold jewelry, including necklaces, bangles, haath phool, and matha patti, complemented by some beautiful hair accessories.

Celebrity stylists Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan meticulously styled the entire wedding, ensuring every detail complements the grandeur of the occasion.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Tuscany was a dreamy affair, a celebration of love and togetherness, set against the backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty.

The celebration was graced by close friends and family, including Tollywood icons like Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. The intimate ceremony was a testament to the love and support surrounding the newlyweds.

