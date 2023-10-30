EXCLUSIVE: Lavanya Tripathi's crimson red saree with custom dreamy veil to have personalized element; deets inside

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are all set to tie the knot on November 1. With the date fast approaching, the excitement and the festive spirit among fans are at an all time high. The soon-to-be-wed couple, as well as their close friends and family have already arrived in Tuscany, Italy, where the wedding celebrations are set to begin on October 30.

In the latest update, Pinkvilla has learned that the Radha actress will be flaunting a graceful crimson-red Kanchipuram saree for the special occasion. It has also been revealed by a source that Lavanya Tripathi will also be donning a long dreamy veil, with a custom embroidering for the day to remember. It is understood that Lavanya’s veil will have the words VarunLav embroidered on it.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding festivities

Although the couple will exchange vows on November 1st, the celebrations are set to begin on October 30, with a delightful cocktail party. The party is planned to act as a breather for the guests, and help them unwind for the haldi, and mehendi celebrations that would follow. It is also understood that the cocktail party would follow the theme of Glitz and Glamor, and will have all men donning a classy black tie.

The second day, October 31st, would have the haldi ceremony. It has been revealed to Pinkvilla that Yellows, Whites, and Blush would be the theme for the Haldi function. It was also revealed that there would be a Spanish-summer themed pool party in the evening, where guests would be expected to sport Resort Wear and Glam Casuals.

Finally, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will exchange vows on November 1st, in the presence of their closest friends and family members, including Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and others. In fact, many of the guests have already been seen at the airport, heading to Italy.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy papped heading to Italy on October 28

It is also understood that there would be a reception on November 5, where friends from the industry, politicians and other renowned people from Hyderabad would be invited.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Cocktail, haldi to pool party; deets into all thematic events