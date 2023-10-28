EXCLUSIVE Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Cocktail, haldi to pool party; deets into all thematic events

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to exchange vows on November 1 and are leaving no stone unturned to make their wedding truly memorable. Pinkvilla has learned that the couple has planned a delightful cocktail party on October 30, a welcome breather to their wedding festivities in Italy.

"Cocktail party will make for a warm welcome and a chance for their close friends and family to unwind for events like mehendi, haldi, and pool party. The dress code for the first event is 'Glitz and Glamor' and will see all men attired in black tie," reveals the source.

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pool party, haldi ceremony and mehendi

"The three-day destination wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi promises to be a spectacular affair with note-worthy wedding couture. On the second day, which falls on October 31, the couple's intimate destination wedding will begin with the vibrant Haldi ceremony, where 'Yellows, Whites, and Blush' themed clothing will be the attire of choice. The festivities will then continue with a Spanish summer-themed pool party, and for this occasion, guests are expected to don 'Resort Wear and Glam Casuals.' In the evening, the entire Konidela-Allu family will come together under the stars, dressed in colorful outfits as per the theme. Each ceremony is thoughtfully infused with tradition and personal touches, making the wedding truly special for both the families," revealed the source.

Varun Tej and Lavanya are all set to tie the knot on November 1 in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and other family members will be seen together for one big family event, reuniting after a significant period. The entire wedding has been styled by celebrity stylists- Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan.

Allu Arjun with wife Sneha and Pawan Kalyan with wife Anna Lezhneva papped heading to Italy today

Yesterday, close friends Nithiin and Shalini were spotted at Hyderabad airport as they were heading to Italy for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding.

