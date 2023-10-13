EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Couple to tie the knot on November 1; pre-wedding festivities details inside

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in the picturesque setting of Tuscany, Italy. Pinkvilla has learned that the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from the last week of October followed by wedding on November 1 amidst breathtaking countryside views of Tuscany.

"Varun and Lavanya had been seeking a romantic and picturesque destination to exchange their vows and finally that will happen on November 1...it is going to be a dream come true moment for them. Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will take place in the last week of October with proper traditional customs. The decor, flowers and other things will be locally sourced and bought in Tuscany," revealed a source close to Pinkvilla further adding that Varun and Lavanya want their wedding to symbolise prosperity, growth and all things simple. "

"From picking the location to brainstorming sessions about decor and outfits, both families are very much involved in everything. They wished for an intimate affair from day 1, keeping the guest list to just under 50-60 people. Their intention was to celebrate their special day exclusively with their nearest and dearest friends and family members," reveals the source.

Varun Tej on bachelor trip

The source also confirmed that Varun Tej was on a bachelor trip to Ibiza and is back in India now. Well, going through all the buzz, it's safe to say everyone in the Konidela and Tripathi family has been hit by the wedding fever and the preparations are in full swing.

From Allu Arjun, Ram Charan to actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini, the wedding will see only the closest people of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Stay tuned for more updates!

