Darshan starrer Roberrt official motion poster RELEASED; Check it out

While fans are in a frenzy after seeing Darshan’s first look in Roberrt, the makers have now revealed the motion poster of the movie. According to Tharun Sudhir, the latest poster has been crafted carefully to tease fans. The film, which also has former Miss Supranational Asha Bhat in the female lead role, has Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar, P Ravi Shankar, Devaraj and Jagapati Babu in key roles. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the shooting in Varanasi was wrapped up recently.

Talking to The Times of India, Tharun said, “This is how Roberrt is going to look like in the film. We wanted to show him in a different, never-seen-before avatar. Fans are very curious about the film. The elements shown in the motion poster are pivotal parts in the film’s screenplay too. In fact, a lot of them form parts of a very important sequence in the movie. Be it the vehicles seen in the poster or the emotions conveyed, there is a cue to everything in the narrative.”

While only a couple of songs are left to be shot, the shooting process and everything is apparently going as per the plan. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. The film has been bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda under the banner Umapathy Films.